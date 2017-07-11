GOP Health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans’ health bill.

That’s according to a new analysis by two nonpartisan research groups, the Health Policy Center and the Tax Policy Center.

Families making less than $10,000 would lose, on average, more than $2,500 in annual benefits, once the plan is fully phased in. Families making more than $1 million a year would get tax cuts averaging about $50,000.

The bill represents a huge shift in wealth from the poorest to the richest Americans, one reason it’s drawing opposition from some moderate Republicans. Some conservatives think the bill is too generous to the poor, creating a stalemate that has Republican Senate leaders scrambling to find a compromise.