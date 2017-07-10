AP Top Sports News at 12:10 a.m. EDT
2017-07-10
All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title
MLB looks to Harper, Trout, Judge to connect with fans
The Latest: Aaron Judge wins the Home Run Derby
2-time champ Nadal loses 15-13 in 5th set at Wimbledon
AL’s Chris Sale, NL’s Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game
LEADING OFF: Judge, AL try to even All-Star rivalry, at last
Ball won’t face Fox as Summer League loses marquee matchup
Maddon only one from World Series champs at All-Star Game
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle arrested on weapons charge