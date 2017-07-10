Open
Close
Monday, July 10, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Trump Jr. admits he wanted info on Clinton from Russian

Military plane crashes in Mississippi; at least 12 dead

FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Islamic State group

Iraqi declares ‘total victory’ over Islamic State in Mosul

Gay rights group launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms

Hell and high water: Northern California is besieged again

GOP health care divisions multiply as Trump pressures Senate

Temporary restraining order issued against Rob Kardashian

All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.