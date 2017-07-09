Mixed feelings on supermarket reopening after mass shooting

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — Extensive repairs and a thorough cleaning have removed the physical traces of a mass shooting inside a Pennsylvania supermarket.

But it’ll take more than a makeover to erase shoppers’ memories of what happened in the aisles of their favorite food store.

The Weis store in rural Tunkhannock is scheduled to reopen Thursday, more than a month after it was turned into a murder scene by a gunman who’d expressed violent and suicidal thoughts online.

The regional supermarket chain is planning a low-key reopening of the store, with no ceremony.

But residents are still talking about it, and opinions are divided over whether the supermarket should have been torn down. The family of at least one victim wants it gone, saying the building holds too many painful memories.