AP Top International News at 12:08 a.m. EDT
2017-07-09
Iraqi leader congratulates troops in Mosul; fight goes on
Trump: US must work with Russia, move past election issues
Israeli list of unrecognized US rabbis points to rift
Tillerson reassures Ukraine, talks tough on Russia
Syria ceasefire begins, Trump eyes cooperation with Russia
Egyptian, Palestinian leaders meet amid likely Gaza shakeup
Cardinal returns to Australia to face sexual assault charges
AP reporters on how North Korea, other nations view standoff