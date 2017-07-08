Open
Close
Saturday, July 8, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » Trudeau defends multimillion payout to ex-Gitmo inmate

Trudeau defends multimillion payout to ex-Gitmo inmate

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government’s apology and multimillion-dollar payment to a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.

The deal between the government and Omar Khadr’s lawyers is based on a 2010 Supreme Court of Canada ruling that Canadian officials violated his rights at Guantanamo.

Trudeau said Saturday at the G20 leaders’ summit in Germany that when the government violates any Canadian’s constitutional rights, everyone ends up paying for it.

Details of the settlement are confidential, but an official familiar with the deal has said it was for 10.5 million Canadian dollars ($8 million).

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.