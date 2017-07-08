Tropical storm strengthens off Mexico, but no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Eugene gained strength in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico on Saturday but was not expected to threaten land.

Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that at midafternoon the storm’s maximum sustained winds had risen to 70 mph (110 kph). It was centered about 675 miles (1,085 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. It was moving northwest, away from land, at 8 mph (13 kph).

The center said Eugene was expected to become a hurricane during the night, but predicted the storm would stay well offshore before dissipating late in the coming week.