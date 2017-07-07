Ryan says delay on health care doesn’t jeopardize tax reform

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn’t think the failure of Congress to agree on a health care law puts tax reform in jeopardy.

Ryan also told reporters Friday that he was satisfied with what Congress has been able to achieve in the first six months under President Donald Trump.

The House has passed a bill to repeal the current federal health care law but the Senate has yet to act. Ryan says not repealing and replacing that law as Republicans promised makes it more complicated to do tax reform, but does not put it in jeopardy.

Ryan says his goal is to pass the final version of the health care bill this summer and tackle tax reform in the fall. He says, “I’m pleased with where we are.”