Open
Close
Friday, July 7, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top International News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

AP Top International News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Latest: IS forces in Mosul mount attack

G-20 clashes leave dozens of officers and activists injured

China’s ailing Nobel laureate’s brothers visit; fears mount

IS claims attack in Egypt’s Sinai that killed 23 soldiers

IS attack underscores fragility of Iraqi security forces

Homeland security head to Mexico: US drug use fuels violence

IS pushes back against US-backed forces in Syria’s Raqqa

Over 120 nations adopt first treaty banning nuclear weapons

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.