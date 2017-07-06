Wood improves to 10-0 in Dodgers’ 1-0 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to start the season 10-0 and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers beat the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Wood became the first Dodgers starter to reach 10-0 since Don Newcombe in 1955, when the Brooklyn Dodgers won the first of the franchise’s six World Series championships.

The 26-year-old left-hander hasn’t lost since May 30, 2016 — a span of 13 consecutive starts. Wood struck out 10 and walked two.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 20th save in as many chances. He put the potential tying run on with a two-out single to Brandon Drury before striking out Chris Herrmann to end the game.

Yasmani Grandal’s RBI double to deep center field in the second scored Chris Taylor from first base. The Dodgers got just one hit after the second inning on Corey Seager’s double with two outs in the eighth.

The Dodgers go for a three-game series sweep Thursday, having won the opener 4-3 with Clayton Kershaw limiting the D-backs to two hits over seven scoreless innings.

Arizona’s Zack Godley (3-3) gave up one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one. He has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season.

Wood bailed himself out of jams in the fourth and sixth innings. With two runners on, he induced swinging strikeouts from Drury and Jake Lamb to end both innings, pumping his fist both times.

Wood was backed by solid defense, too. Center fielder Joc Pederson made a running catch to save a potential run in the sixth after Wood gave up a leadoff bunt to Gregor Blanco and a single to Paul Goldschmidt.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP J.J. Hoover, on the DL with right shoulder inflammation, was set to throw his final bullpen Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Hoover’s rehab is progressing as expected. … OF A.J. Pollock got Wednesday off after coming off the DL a day earlier. He was sidelined with groin and quad injuries. Pollock went 1 for 4 in his first game since May 14, and whether he plays Thursday will depend on how he feels.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (8-4, 3.06 ERA) is 1-2 with a 2.32 ERA in five career road starts against Los Angeles. Ray’s 128 strikeouts are tied for third in the NL with Washington’s Stephen Strasburg behind leader Max Scherzer (163) of the Nationals and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (146).

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 4.00) is free of the blisters that have dogged him. He is 1-3 with a 4.73 ERA in six career starts against Arizona.

