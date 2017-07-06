AP Top Sports News at 12:08 a.m. EDT
Startling screams as Mattek-Sands injures knee at Wimbledon
Mavs, Nowitzki reach 2-year, $10M deal to set up 20th season
Clippers acquire Gallinari in deal involving Nuggets, Hawks
WBO says it will re-score Pacquiao fight, result stands
Hacking shows Mo Farah flagged for suspicious blood data
AP Source: James Johnson staying with Miami Heat
Love shoots 63, trails Munoz by 2 at Greenbrier Classic
Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return
Martin, Donaldson lead Blue Jays past McCullers, Astros 7-4
Lynx beat Sparks 88-77 in rematch of WNBA Finals