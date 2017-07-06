AP Top Health News at 12:08 a.m. EDT
2017-07-06
Ohio preparing for 1st execution in more than 3 years
Tumor gene testing urged to tell if drug targets your cancer
Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse
Opioid prescribing is falling in the US, but not everywhere
How do you like walrus? Well done is best amid outbreak
People splash in pools, fountains as Southwest US heats up
Science Says: Too early for forecast on Lyme disease ticks
UK’s foreign secretary backs doctors in Baby Charlie case
Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion