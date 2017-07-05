Olympic panel praises ‘outstanding’ LA, Paris hosting plans

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An International Olympic Committee panel has praised Los Angeles and Paris for “outstanding” plans to host the 2024 Summer Games.

The IOC evaluation commission assessed the bidders in a 180-page dossier and 15-minute video published Wednesday.

Panel chairman Patrick Baumann says the cities “put the Olympic movement in a win-win situation” with little to separate them.

Challenges highlighted include public transport and traffic plans in Los Angeles, and new laws needed to guarantee the Paris project.

Both cities should get hosting rights for the 2024 or 2028 Olympics on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru. Paris is viewed as favorite for 2024.

The evaluation was prepared for IOC members who will meet bid leaders next week in Lausanne. They can ratify the IOC executive board’s proposal for a double hosting award.