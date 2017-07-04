UAE foreign minister: No word on Qatari response to demands

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat says his country has yet to receive details on a response by Qatar to demands made by the Gulf federation and three of its allies.

Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told reporters in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday that it would be premature to discuss further steps that could be taken against Qatar in its dispute with the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain.

The four countries early last month cut diplomatic ties to Qatar in large part over their allegations that it supports extremist groups. Qatar denies backing extremists.

They later issued a 13-point list of demands to Qatar to end the standoff. Qatar submitted a written response to mediator Kuwait on Monday.