The Latest: Finally! Gulbis gets 1st win in more than a year

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

2 p.m.

Former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis has won a match for the first time in more than a year. And the score was about as lopsided as can be.

Gulbis beat Victor Estrella Burgos 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in less than 1½ hours to reach the second round at Wimbledon. It was the Latvian’s first tour-level, main-draw victory since the 2016 French Open.

After that, he went 0-5 in such matches — until Tuesday at the All England Club. He also failed to get out of qualifying at five tournaments in that span.

The 28-year-old Gulbis once was considered an up-and-coming talent in tennis. In 2014, he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, beating Roger Federer along the way, and got to a career-best No. 10 in the rankings.

But a series of injuries followed, and Gulbis’ ranking has fallen all the way to 589th.

11:20 a.m.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be the center of attention on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The two players, who own a combined 10 titles at the All England Club, will play their opening matches on Day 2 of the grass-court major.

But first on the main court will be top-ranked Angelique Kerber. Last year’s runner-up will face Irina Falconi of the United States in the first round. Djokovic follows against Martin Klizan of Slovakia, and Federer then faces Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Other top players in action include Karolina Pliskova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki, Milos Raonic and Juan Martin del Potro.

