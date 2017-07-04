Iraqi commander says IS in ‘fight to the death’ in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi commander says Islamic State militants are in a “fight to the death” as Iraqi forces close in on their last foothold in the northern city of Mosul.

Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, the head of Iraq’s special forces, said Tuesday that Iraqi forces are just 250 meters (yards) from the Euphrates River after retaking the city’s main hospital compound the day before.

He says the militants are increasingly resorting to suicide bombings, and he expects the fighting to get even heavier as they are pushed closer to the river.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake Mosul, the country’s second largest city, in October.