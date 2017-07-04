Open
Close
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Holiday Hours
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

Gordon Hayward chooses Celtics over Jazz, Heat

I quit! Federer, Djokovic benefit from Wimbledon retirements

Kings land veteran free agents Zach Randolph, George Hill

Finally, farewell: Chris Bosh, Miami Heat formally part ways

Kershaw gets MLB-best 13th win as Dodgers top D-backs 4-3

Indians’ Francona in hospital, won’t manage team Tuesday

Benintendi leads Red Sox past Rangers 11-4 for 6th straight

Rubio leaves Minnesota: ‘Maybe it wasn’t meant to be’

The Latest: 19-year-old Tiafoe loving it at Wimbledon

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.