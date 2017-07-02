UK to refrain from charges on Grenfell Tower sublets

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say they won’t prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid’s announcement says the prosecution guidance applies to anyone who comes forward with information about people in Grenfell Tower on June 14, when a fast-moving fire killed at least 80 people.

Authorities are still trying to determine who was in the structure on the night of the blaze. With anecdotal evidence suggesting some apartments were illegally sublet, authorities fear people might be afraid to come forward to offer valuable information that could identify the missing.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright said Sunday that he hopes the statement offers “much needed clarity to residents and the local community, and encourages anyone with information to come forward.”