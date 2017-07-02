Trump speaks with leaders of Japan, China about NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of China and Japan and reaffirmed their shared commitments to dealing with North Korea.

In separate statements, the White House says Trump spoke Sunday night with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) and President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China.

North Korea and its nuclear program were part of discussions with both leaders.

In the case of China, Trump raised the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. And Trump also reiterated with Xi his determination to seek more balanced trade relations with U.S. trading partners.

The White House says Trump and the leaders of Japan and China look forward to meeting at the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.