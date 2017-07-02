Talk of the Town – Echelon & Salvation Army’s Garbage Bag Gala

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



Echelon is a community of diverse young adults collectively rising up to serve the Salvation Army through volunteering, service, networking, fundraising, and fostering awareness. Echelon was founded in 2010 in Dallas, Texas and has since been branded as the National Young Adult Auxiliary of The Salvation Army. Echelon St. Louis formed in 2015 and was formerly the Salvation Army Young Professionals Group. In addition to volunteer engagements, Echelon organizes and hosts several significant events every year, including the Garbage Bag Gala – a fashion show that features professional designers who craft dresses from household items and the forthcoming Red Kettle 5K run in January 2016. As a local chapter of the National Young Adult Auxiliary of The Salvation Army, Echelon St. Louis comprises St. Louis area young professionals who support and promote The Salvation Army Midland Division and its endeavors for good in the region.