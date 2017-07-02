Open
Kyle Lowry announces he's staying with Toronto

Kyle Lowry announces he’s staying with Toronto

Kyle Lowry is staying home.

Lowry announced on The Players’ Tribune site Sunday that he will re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, adding that it was an easy decision.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Lowry’s deal is worth $100 million over three years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Lowry nor the team publicly revealed those details.

The three-time All-Star averaged 22.4 points and 7.0 assists last season for the Raptors, who also struck a deal to retain forward Serge Ibaka earlier Sunday to a $65 million, three-year deal.

Lowry says : “I’m coming back to Toronto because my heart is telling me that it’s home.”

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this story.

