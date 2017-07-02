French president vows support in Sahel anti-extremist fight

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France’s president is promising support for a new multinational force against extremists in Africa’s vast Sahel region as he meets in Mali with leaders from five regional countries.

President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France will provide combat support, 70 tactical vehicles and communications equipment to the new 5,000-strong force.

He spoke before meeting with the leaders of Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, saying each country will have to be clear on its role in the new force to gain support from other partners.

The European Union has pledged some 50 million euros ($57 million). Sunday’s meetings are meant to lay out next steps for the G5 force.