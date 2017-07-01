Trump backs repealing ‘Obamacare’ now, replacing it later

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering his own solution to the Senate impasse on a health care overhaul. He says lawmakers should simply repeal “Obamacare” and replace it later.

Months ago Trump and Republican leaders dismissed the repeal now, replace later approach as impractical and politically unwise. And Trump’s tweets promoting the idea are likely to make it tougher for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring together moderates and conservatives.

Conservatives complain that McConnell’s bill doesn’t go far enough in repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law. Moderates criticize it as overly harsh in kicking people off insurance roles, shrinking the Medicaid safety net and increasing premiums for older Americans.

McConnell is trying to strike deals with members of both factions to fashion a bill lawmakers can vote on.