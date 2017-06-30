Mariah Carey pays tribute at Manchester bomb victim funeral

LONDON (AP) — Mariah Carey sent a video message and the stars of the long-running British TV show “Coronation Street” were among the mourners at a funeral for Manchester concert bombing victim Martyn Hett.

The music-loving 29-year-old was a self-professed “superfan” of the Manchester-set soap opera.

Hett was one of 22 people killed May 22 when a suicide bomber struck concertgoers leaving an Ariana Grande show in the city in northwest England.

Hett’s “Coronation Street”-themed coffin was taken to Stockport Town Hall in Greater Manchester by horse-drawn carriage Friday for his funeral. A producer and several actors from “Coronation Street” were among hundreds of mourners at the service, whose dress code was “black and fabulous.”

In a video message, Carey said “I know you’re shining down on us from heaven.”