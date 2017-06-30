Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood great Olivia de Havilland is launching her own sequel to the TV series “Feud” — a lawsuit.

The double Oscar-winning actress sued FX Networks and producer Ryan Murphy’s company, alleging unauthorized and false use of her name and invasion of privacy.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles on Friday — one day before de Havilland turns 101. The actress, whose credits include the role of Melanie Hamilton in “Gone with the Wind,” lives in Paris.

De Havilland’s suit alleges that “Feud” used her name and identity without permission. The suit also claims the series inaccurately depicted her as a gossip, contrary to her behavior and reputation.

FX Networks declined comment Friday. Representatives for producer Murphy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.