Triplett shoots 62 in US Senior Open to tie major record

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open to match the lowest round in a PGA Tour Champions major.

Triplett started on No. 10 and played his first nine holes in 4 under. After making the turn, he birdied two of the first three holes, eagled the 341-yard, par-4 fourth hole and closed with five pars. That left him one stroke ahead of Olin Browne, who left himself short on a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Loren Roberts is the only other player to shoot a 62 in the U.S. Senior Open, setting the record in 2006 at Prairie Dunes in Kanas. Ten players have shot 62 in major tournaments on the Champions Tour, including Browne. The 2011 U.S. Senior Open champion shot a 62 in the 2012 Senior Players Championship for a share of that tournament’s record.