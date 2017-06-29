Defending champ Henderson, Wie contend at Women’s PGA

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Defending champion Brooke Henderson and 2014 U.S. Open winner Michelle Wie recovered from sluggish starts to climb into contention early on the opening day of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Henderson shot even-par 36 and Wie was 1 over Thursday after playing the tougher front nine holes in windy conditions at Olympia Fields Country Club, the site of the LPGA’s second major tournament and several previous men’s majors.

Henderson and Wie picked up the pace starting on the back and reached 2 under through the 15th. Third-year player Brittany Altomare was the clubhouse leader with a 4-under 67.

Among the afternoon starters are So Yeon Ryu, the LPGA’s new No. 1 player, and Lexi Thompson. Ryu beat Thompson at the ANA Inspiration, the season’s opening major.