10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. NEW TRAVEL BAN TAKES EFFECT

Stripped of provisions that brought protests and chaos at airports worldwide, a scaled-back version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban has taken effect Thursday evening.

2. WHAT THE PRESIDENT TWEETED ABOUT A FEMALE TV PERSONALITY

Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage.

3. HOW THE ISLAMIC STATE GROUP’S HOLD ON AN IRAQI TERRITORY ENDED

After Iraqi forces captured the compound of a landmark mosque in Mosul that was blown up last week, Iraq’s Prime Minister declared an end to the IS caliphate.

4. GOP MAY KEEP SOME OBAMA TAX INCREASES TO SAVE HEALTH BILL

Senate Republican leaders are considering keeping one of the former president’s big tax increases on wealthier Americans, and using the money to fatten proposed subsidies for the poor.

5. WHICH HEAD OF STATE IS HAVING DINER AT THE WHITE HOUSE

South Korea’s new leader dined with President Donald Trump as part of an effort to reassure Washington that he will coordinate closely on dealing with the North Korean threat.

6. HOUSE GOP BACKS MEASUREL TO CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Warning of threats to public safety and national security, the Republican-led House approved two bills, a key priority for President Donald Trump.

7. WHY AN ONLINE RETAILER IS SPENDING BILLIONS FOR WHOLE FOODS

The deal stands to net Amazon a wealth of data-driven insights into how shoppers behave offline.

8. WHERE THE CLIMATE CHANGE WILL HIT HARDEST IN UNITED STATES

An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.

9. WHO SHOULD STILL WATCH OUT FOR THE ZIKA VIRUS

While cases of the birth defect-causing virus have dropped sharply, pregnant women are still being urged not to travel to a country or area with even a few reported cases.

10. POLICE SAY VENUS WILLIAMS AT FAULT IN FATAL CRASH

According to a police report, the tennis star caused a car accident earlier this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle.