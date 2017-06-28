Song from Prince’s father being released on his 101th b’day

NEW YORK (AP) — A new song from Prince’s late father, produced at Paisley Park, is being released Thursday to celebrate what would have been his 101th birthday.

Prince’s half-sister, Sharon Nelson, produced the jazzy “Heart of Mine” by John L. Nelson and says it is the first single from the album, “Don’t Play With Love, The John L. Nelson Project,” to be released Oct. 27.

John Nelson, a jazz pianist who performed with the Prince Rogers Trio, died in 2001 at age 85. He co-wrote some songs with Prince, including “Computer Blue” from “Purple Rain.”

Sharon Nelson produced the album in January at Paisley Park from her father’s sheet music. She said in a statement “our dad wrote and composed many songs, but they were never recorded until now.”