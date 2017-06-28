New leftist govt named in Romania, many ministers keep posts

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The chairman of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party has named the new leftist government, and many ministers are set to keep their jobs despite being criticized for alleged underperformance.

Liviu Dragnea, who heads the Social Democrats, can’t be prime minister due to 2016 conviction for vote-rigging, but retains control behind the scene. His ally, Prime Minister-designate Mihai Tudose, will keep many of the ministers in outgoing Premier Sorin Grindeanu’s Cabinet.

Dragnea said Wednesday that Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu will remain, as will Interior Minister Carmen Dan and Labor Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu, both Dragnea loyalists.

The Social Democrats and their allies dismissed Grindeanu’s government in a confidence vote last week, saying it had failed to implement the party program.

Parliament will vote to approve the new 27-minister Cabinet on Thursday.