Kushner lawyer seasoned in navigating Washington scandals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbe Lowell’s clients have included some of the country’s most prominent politicians, companies and celebrities.

The latest addition to that list: Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

In selecting Lowell to represent him in Russia-related investigations before Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller, Kushner has turned to an attorney regarded as one of the best-known trial lawyers in the nation’s capital and perhaps the country.

Kushner has not been accused of wrongdoing, and there’s no indication he’s at risk of being charged.

But his pick of Lowell suggests he’s bracing for lengthy government probes and wants in his corner someone with decades worth of experience confronting thorny and contentious congressional and Justice Department investigations.

Lowell’s clients have included former Sen. John Edwards and current Sen. Bob Menendez.