Film academy invites Leslie Jones, Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The film academy is inviting 774 new members to join its ranks, including actors Leslie Jones, Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed its latest invitees on Wednesday.

The organization reports the new class of potential members is 39 percent female and 30 percent non-white. The film academy has been diversifying its ranks after two years of #OscarsSoWhite and criticism of its overwhelmingly white and male voting body.

Other invitees include directors Barry Jenkins, who was nominated for his film “Moonlight,” and composers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Justin Timberlake. “Hidden Figures” director Theodore Melfi and documentarian Ezra Edelman, who won an Oscar for “O.J.: Made in America,” also received invitations.