Davis Cup and Fed Cup to stage finals together from 2018

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup and Fed Cup will stage their finals at the same indoor venue in Geneva starting in 2018.

The three-year deal to combine the events into the World Cup of Tennis was announced Wednesday by the International Tennis Federation.

The ITF says “the finals are the centerpiece of a series of historic reforms that will transform Davis Cup and Fed Cup.”

Starting in November 2018, the Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals will be staged on indoor hard courts at Palexpo, which has a capacity of more than 18,000 spectators.

Geneva beat out five other cities for the right to be the first host. The other cities in contention were Copenhagen, Denmark; Miami; Istanbul, Turkey; Turin, Italy; and Wuhan, China.