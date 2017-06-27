Outdoor Channel star sentenced for poaching in Wyoming

KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) — The star of an Outdoor Channel hunting show has been fined $23,000 and given a suspended jail sentence for poaching in Wyoming.

The incident occurred in October on Spring Creek Ranch, a property owned by the “Wildgame Nation” star, Billy A. Busbice Jr.

Busbice was caught when Kemmerer Game Warden Chris Baird was told by other hunters of an odd hunting incident.

The hunters told Baird they saw a man filming a hunter who shot two elk.

Baird said he met with Busbice, who admitted to having accidently killed a calf elk while trying to harvest a large bull.

Busbice had all of his game and fish license privileges revoked for two years, including in his home state of Louisiana.