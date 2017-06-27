New president’s politicking raises ethics flags

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump keeps taking time out from governing to run for re-election.

On Wednesday night, he’ll attend his first 2020 campaign fundraiser, at his Washington hotel. He’s already spent five evenings at political rallies, always in front of an audience of thousands of fans who are selected by his campaign aides.

The historically early campaigning comes with clear fundraising benefits, but it has raised red flags. Among them: Government employees have crossed over into campaign activities, tax dollars may be subsidizing some aspects of campaign events and as a constant candidate, the president risks alienating Americans who didn’t vote for him.

The Trump team has decided that any risks are worth it. The re-election effort raised more than $7 million in the first three months of this year.