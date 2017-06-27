Sentencing of ‘Baby Doe’ mom delayed until July 12

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is expected to remain behind bars for about two more weeks.

Rachelle Bond was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact in the death of her daughter, Bella Bond. But a judge at a brief hearing continued the case until July 12.o

The judge said there were no objections to the prosecution’s request that Bond be sentenced to time served, plus probation.

Bond and her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in the killing earlier that year of Bella.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the girl’s death and faces sentencing Wednesday.