Trump attacks Obama’s handling of Russian meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says investigators have “zero ‘tapes'” showing that his associates colluded with Moscow to try to influence the 2016 election.

On Twitter Monday, Trump also said that President Barack Obama did “NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling” because “he expected Clinton would win.” Trump added that Obama “didn’t “choke,” he colluded or obstructed.”

Trump appeared to be referencing a Washington Post article about the Obama administration’s handling of Russia’s attempts to influence voters. Obama ordered a review of Russia’s actions and imposed new sanctions after the election.

Trump says that after months of reviewing Russia “under a magnifying glass, they have zero ‘tapes’ of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!”