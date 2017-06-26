Senate confirms nuclear chief Svinicki to new 5-year term

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed the chairwoman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to another five-year term on the panel.

President Donald Trump nominated Republican Kristine Svinicki for a new term last month. The Senate confirmed her nomination, 88-9.

Svinicki, a nuclear engineer, has served on the commission since 2008 and chaired it since January. She is expected to continue as chair.

The NRC oversees the nation’s commercial nuclear power plants, as well as storage and disposal of nuclear waste and other issues related to nuclear power.

Svinicki worked at the Energy Department and as a Senate aide before joining the NRC.

Trump has nominated two other Republicans to fill out the five-member commission: Annie Caputo, a Senate aide and former Exelon executive, and former South Carolina Public Service Commission Chairman David Wright.