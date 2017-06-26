Marlins trade SS Hechavarria to Rays for 2 minor leaguers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Marlins have traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers.

The Marlins got right-handed pitcher Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee in the deal Monday.

Tampa Bay is contending for the AL East lead. Tim Beckham has been playing shortstop for the Rays — he’s hitting .278 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs, and recently has been slowed by a sore hand.

Hechavarria has been on the disabled list since May 10 because of a strained left oblique. He has played nine minor league rehab games in the last 10 days.

The 28-year-old Hechavarria is hitting .277 with one homer and six RBIs in 20 games for the below-.500 Marlins. He hasn’t made an error this year.

Hechavarria is a career .255 hitter in six seasons in the majors.

The 23-year-old Lee was a Southern League All-Star this season. He hit .318 with 16 RBIs and 12 steals for Double-A Montgomery.

The 22-year-old Clark was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 12 games at Class A Bowling Green.