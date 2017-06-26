Feds looking into Bernie Sanders, wife over real estate deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran.

Family spokesman Jeff Weaver managed Sanders’ 2016 Democratic presidential campaign and tells The Associated Press that Jane O’Meara Sanders has retained an attorney to look out for her interests.

The news website VTDigger.com first reported federal investigators are taking a closer look at $10 million in financing she assembled for the now-defunct Burlington College.

Last week, Bernie Sanders called the probe “nonsense” in an interview with WCAX-TV and suggested it was politically motivated.

The complaint against Jane Sanders was filed by Brady Toensing, who was the Vermont campaign chairman for Donald Trump during his run for president as a Republican.