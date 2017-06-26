10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE GOP HEALTH CARE BILL MAY COME UP SHORT

Trump seems to have a realistic chance of repealing “Obamacare,” but he’s nowhere close to fulfilling his promises of affordable health care for all.

2. WHAT’S ON HIGH COURT DOCKET

The Supreme Court is poised to act on the Trump administration’s travel ban and a separation of church and state dispute involving a Missouri church playground.

3. WHY TAKATA FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

The Japanese air bag maker says it’s the only way to ensure it could carry on supplying replacements for faulty air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people.

4. ‘HOMOSEXUAL DEMONS’ CASE COMES TO LIGHT

AP finds that authorities delayed their investigation and told Matthew Fenner his only option was to pursue misdemeanor charges against North Carolina church members he says assaulted him in the sanctuary.

5. COAL ON RISE IN CHINA, INDIA AFTER MAJOR 2016 DROP

Whether the comeback proves fleeting has significant implications for long-term climate emission reduction targets.

6. DOZENS MISSING AFTER TOURIST BOAT SINKS IN COLOMBIA

Packed with about 160 passengers for the holiday weekend, the El Almirante ferry capsizes on a reservoir near Medellin, leaving at least six people dead, officials say.

7. ‘PHARMA BRO’ DEFIES ADVICE TO KEEP QUIET BEFORE FRAUD TRIAL

Martin Shkreli, best known for becoming a pariah after his drug company raised a medication 5,000 percent, continues preening and trolling on social media.

8. REPLICA USED TO PINPOINT CALIFORNIA DAM REPAIRS

Engineers in Utah are doing tests on a 100-foot long model that is 1/50th the size of the Oroville Dam spillway that connects to the country’s tallest dam.

9. WHO SHINED AT BET AWARDS

Remy Ma ends rival Nicki Minaj’s seven-year winning streak, a show highlighted by ’90s R&B and groups popular in that decade, as well as five wins for Beyonce.

10. WESTBROOK TO LEARN IF HISTORIC SEASON WAS MVP ONE

The Oklahoma City Thunder star became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.