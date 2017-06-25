The Latest: 9 dead, 28 missing after boat sinks in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Latest on the sinking of a tourist boat in Medellin, Colombia (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

The head of the disaster response agency in Colombia’s Antioquia state says that nine people are dead and around 28 missing after a multi-story tourist boat capsized near the city of Medellin.

Margarita Moncada said that 99 people were rescued immediately and another 40 managed to find shore on their own and were in good health.

A rescue operation was underway in the Guatape reservoir where the accident took place on Sunday. Medellin’s mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel.

____

5:10 p.m.

The head of Colombia’s police says that three people have died and 30 are missing after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board capsized near Medellin.

Gen. Jorge Nieto told Blu Radio on Sunday that authorities are still in the process of identifying the victims.

A rescue operation was underway in the Guatape reservoir. Medellin’s mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel.