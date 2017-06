This song list is from the Austin, TX stop on the FGL Smooth tour June 2nd, 2017. Tonight may not be exact but it’ll be sure to be close.

Click here ONLY if you really want to see it.

Meet me at BOFOOT near the box office.



Stop by Chrome BOFOOT for a pair of Chromie sunglasses while they last and an exclusive photo op and a chance for meet and greet passes.

See ya there!

RROOFF

Bo