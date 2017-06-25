Mahtook helps Tigers end 8-game skid, beat Padres 7-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Detroit Tigers snap an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

After Detroit twice erased deficits earlier in the game, Mahtook sent an opposite-field single into right against Padres closer Brandon Maurer (0-4) that scored Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton.

Bruce Rondon (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the victory. Justin Wilson retired the side in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

San Diego jumped out to an early lead against Jordan Zimmerman with home runs by Wil Myers and Erick Aybar that put the Padres on top 3-0 in the second.

Detroit tied it with three in the fourth, on a run-scoring triple by Mahtook, an RBI double by James McCann, and a single by Jose Iglesias.

Clayton Richard’s run-scoring bunt single and Jose Pirela’s RBI double put the Padres back ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the inning.

However, Nick Castellanos tied it 5-5 with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Zimmerman turned in his shortest outing of the year, allowing five runs and six hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Richard yielded five runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: DH Victor Martinez is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday. Martinez had been sidelined since June 15 with an irregular heartbeat.

Padres: IF/OF Allen Cordoba was held out of Sunday’s lineup after being hit in the hand on a pitch on Saturday. X-Rays were negative and Cordoba is not expected to miss an extended amount of time due to the injury.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.52) will take the mound on Tuesday when Detroit returns home to face Matt Strahm and Kansas City. Verlander carried a perfect game into the sixth in his last start but ultimately did not factor into the decision.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (6-6, 4.95) starts on Tuesday for San Diego against Atlanta. Chacin is 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA at home this season in seven starts.