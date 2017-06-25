Dodgers win 10th in row, beat Rockies 12-6; Bellinger 2 HRs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers found a new way to extend their winning streak to 10 games, scoring five runs on four wild pitches to go along with two more homers from rookie sensation Cody Bellinger in rallying past the Colorado Rockies 12-6 Sunday.

The Dodgers’ string is their longest since they won 10 straight in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth in a row.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino (1-2) threw four wild pitches in the late innings, all of them scoring at least one run.

Kenley Jansen got five outs for his 17th save, and hit an RBI double for the Dodgers’ final run.

Jansen also walked his first batter of the season after striking out 51 in a dominant year.