Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars performs

Solange, who had one of the last year’s most critically acclaimed albums with “A Seat at the Table,” won the Centric award at the 2017 BET Awards and called Sunday “the best birthday ever.”

Solange turned 31 on Saturday and is nominated for video of the year at the performance-packed ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“My arm pits are sweating so much right now,” said Solange, who also thanked BET for showing her “queens” like Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Erykah Badu and others during her teenage years.

Hip-hop trio Migos, who won best group, also won over the audience with its performances of the hits “Bad and Boujee,” ”T-Shirt” and “Congratulations,” with Post Malone. Chance the Rapper, and his mom, danced during the long set; as did Queen Latifah, Cardi B. and “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin.

An energetic Bruno Mars kicked off the show with a fun and funky performance on a night where he could win his first BET Award. The pop star, whose last album was heavily inspired by ’90s R&B, was full of energy Sunday when he sang “Perm” onstage with six of his backup dancers.

Mars is nominated for five awards — only behind Beyonce, who is up for seven honors and dominated last year’s BET Awards.

Mars, Migos and Solange are nominated for video of the year along with Beyonce and Big Sean.

Mars and Beyonce will also compete for album of the year, video director of the year and the viewer’s choice award. Mars is also nominated for best male R&B/pop artist, going up against Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Usher and Trey Songz.

Beyonce, who reportedly had her twins earlier this month though she hasn’t commented on the topic, is also nominated for best female R&B/pop artist, pitting her against her sister Solange, Mary J. Blige and Kehlani.

Other strong competition Sunday include best female hip hop artist, where rivals Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma will go head-to-head. Minaj has won the honor consecutively since 2010. Other nominees include Elliott, Young Ma and Cardi B.

Nominees for best male hip hop artist are Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper, Future and Big Sean.

Performers include Blige, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Maxwell, New Edition, Future, Xscape, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and El DeBarge.

Presenters include Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Trevor Noah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi. New Edition, who had success with their BET biopic this year, will receive the lifetime achievement award.

Chance the Rapper won the best new artist award and will be presented the humanitarian award later in the ceremony.

Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” fame is hosting the show and offered jokes about contemporary rappers’ names and her age (she turns 50 this year).

The show is airing live on BET.

