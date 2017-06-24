Swiss journalist dies of Mosul mine blast injuries

PARIS (AP) — A Swiss journalist has died of injuries suffered from a mine blast in Iraq earlier this week while covering a military operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul.

State-owned France Televisions said in a statement Saturday that Veronique Robert, a reporter working with it, died in a military hospital outside Paris where she had been transferred from Iraq. Robert had undergone surgery in a Baghdad hospital before being evacuated to France, the statement said.

Robert was a Swiss citizen, according to the French embassy in Baghdad.

Her colleague, French video journalist Stephan Villeneuve, and their Iraqi Kurdish interpreter, Bakhtiyar Haddad, died earlier this week in the same explosion.

Robert was a war correspondent who had covered multiple conflicts in the Middle East, notably in Iraq, the statement said.

___

This version corrects the story to say Robert was a Swiss citizen.