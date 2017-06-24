Oil tanker flips and explodes, killing over 100 in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.

The tanker flipped over Sunday and the fire from the oil spill engulfed scores of residents who had rushed to collect leaking fuel.

Another 50 people have been seriously injured.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, director of Punjab provincial rescue services, says rescuers are collecting the badly burned bodies, many beyond recognition.

He says the death toll is likely to rise.