Family recalls loving nature of Seattle mom killed by police

SEATTLE (AP) — The pregnant woman fatally shot by Seattle police loved to sing and dance. She adored her four children. She always smiled, even when facing obstacles.

Friends and family of Charleena Lyles say she was much more than the police’s account of a 30-year-old woman who confronted two officers with kitchen knives and was shot dead last weekend inside her Seattle apartment.

Her older sister, Monika Williams, says Lyles was a strong and powerful woman.

Lyles had previous run-ins with law enforcement, including an arrest nearly two weeks before she was killed and another in 2014 for assault.

Over the past year, family members say she had struggled with depression but had sought help.