Open
Close
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Southern Utah wildfire grows, crews make slight gains

Conference: US mayors may shape national climate policy

Family members: Seattle mom killed by police adored her kids

California father buries wrong man after coroner’s mistake

NJ college: Professor fired for racially insensitive remarks

Gaga on gay pride: It’s a time to shine light on equality

Police investigate 2 possible hate crimes against mosques

California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.